Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda L. Bish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda L. Bish Obituary
OLEAN - Linda L. Bish, 68, of 2043 Union Valley Road, passed away Thursday (April 7, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.

Born Feb. 14, 1952, in Olean, she was the daughter of William G. and Flora C. Rambuski Nolder. On Nov. 8, 1969, in Olean, she married Robert E. Bish Jr., who survives.

Linda enjoyed laughter and spending time with her family, and activities such as flower gardening; riding a motorcycle; playing bingo and doing scratch-off tickets; as well as making trips to the casino, kept her happy. She most enjoyed being with her family, and definitely loved the company of animals, especially her many dogs over the years.

Surviving besides her husband of 50 years, are a daughter Sherry Jones of Buffalo; two granddaughters, Tiffany and Brittany of Ohio; two sisters, Gloria (Jim) Finch of Olean and Beverly Holtz of Arcade; two brothers, William (Sandy) Nolder Jr. of Friendship and Robert (Pam) Nolder of Olean; a sister-in-law, Colleen Nolder of Portville; several nieces; and a nephew, Robert Nolder of Olean, with whom she was very close, and who was so helpful during her recent illnesses.

She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ronald Nolder; and a brother-in-law, Harold Holtz.

At this time, no visitation or services are being scheduled. A celebration of life service will held at a later date to be announced.

Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 S., Olean, NY 14760 or Hinsdale Fire and Ambulance, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -