OLEAN - Linda L. Bish, 68, of 2043 Union Valley Road, passed away Thursday (April 7, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.
Born Feb. 14, 1952, in Olean, she was the daughter of William G. and Flora C. Rambuski Nolder. On Nov. 8, 1969, in Olean, she married Robert E. Bish Jr., who survives.
Linda enjoyed laughter and spending time with her family, and activities such as flower gardening; riding a motorcycle; playing bingo and doing scratch-off tickets; as well as making trips to the casino, kept her happy.
Linda was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and cheered them on each game. She most enjoyed being with her family, and definitely loved the company of animals, especially her many dogs over the years.
Surviving besides her husband of 50 years, are a daughter Sherry Jones of Buffalo; two granddaughters, Tiffany and Brittany of Ohio; two sisters, Gloria (Jim) Finch of Olean and Beverly Holtz of Arcade; two brothers, William (Sandy) Nolder Jr. of Friendship and Robert (Pam) Nolder of Olean; a sister-in-law, Colleen Nolder of Portville; several nieces; and a nephew, Robert Nolder of Olean, with whom she was very close, and who was so helpful during her recent illnesses.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Ronald Nolder; and a brother-in-law, Harold Holtz.
At this time, no visitation or services are being scheduled. A celebration of life service will held at a later date to be announced.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 S., Olean, NY 14760 or Hinsdale Fire and Ambulance, 3832 Main St., Hinsdale, NY 14743.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2020