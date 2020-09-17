1/1
Linda L. Wolfgang
OLEAN - Linda L. Wolfgang, formerly of Crown Street, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Olean.

Born March 28, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Voorhees Lemmer.

Linda received her nursing certificate from E.J. Meyer Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse, first for Olean General Hospital and later for the Olean Medical Group.

Surviving are her four children, Anne (Mark) Huselstein of Olean, Mary (Ralph) Rizzo of Clarkson, Nicholas (Wanda) Wolfgang of Webster and John (Katie) Wolfgang of Allegany; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Loree of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two brothers, Michael Lemmer and Nicholas Lemmer; and several nieces and nephews.

Linda was predeceased by her longtime companion, John "Jack" Windnagle; and one sister, Anne (Don) Kessler.

Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A private graveside service will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean Music Boosters, 410 W. Sullivan St., Olean.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
