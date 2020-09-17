OLEAN - Linda L. Wolfgang, formerly of Crown Street, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Olean.
Born March 28, 1940, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Voorhees Lemmer.
Linda received her nursing certificate from E.J. Meyer Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse, first for Olean General Hospital and later for the Olean Medical Group.
Surviving are her four children, Anne (Mark) Huselstein of Olean, Mary (Ralph) Rizzo of Clarkson, Nicholas (Wanda) Wolfgang of Webster and John (Katie) Wolfgang of Allegany; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Margaret Loree of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; two brothers, Michael Lemmer and Nicholas Lemmer; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was predeceased by her longtime companion, John "Jack" Windnagle; and one sister, Anne (Don) Kessler.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 19, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A private graveside service will be held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
Memorials if desired may be made to the Olean Music Boosters, 410 W. Sullivan St., Olean.
