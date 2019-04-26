BIRDSALL - Linda Lou Nordblum, of 9295 County Road 15B, died Wednesday (April 24, 2019) in her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1953, in San Antonio, Texas, a daughter of the late Joseph and Iris Hillard Winkler. In Dec. 1987, in San Angelo, Texas, she married Charles H. Nordblum Jr., who survives.
Linda was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and cheered for them, with the Birdsall Cheerleaders, at the Birdsall Inn. She loved her dogs, Abby and Cody; flowers; and gardening.
She was a member of the Birdsall Auxiliary Fire Department.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a sister, Sandra (Ron) Thompson of Bloomington, Ind.; a niece, Allison Thompson of Tampa, Fla.; and several other nieces and close friends.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Fillmore, at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to The Gail Crego Memorial Scholarship Fund, 9008 County Road 15B, Canaseraga NY 14822 or Allegany County HomeCare & Hospice, 194 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019