LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Linda S. Frair, 72, of Lafayette Township, passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center, after a lengthy illness.



Born March 19, 1947, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Leonard W. and Dora Bloss Slocum. On Oct. 5, 1991, at their home, with Rev. Gary V. Burdick officiating, she married Thomas E. Frair, who survives.



She was a 1965 graduate of Smethport High School and had attended Olean (N.Y.) Business Institute.



Linda formerly worked at Bovaird & Seyfang; Sena-Kean Manor; Matson Lumber; and Spindler Plumbing and Heating. She, along with her husband, owned and operated the Frair Haus Greenhaus at their home, on Music Mountain in Lafayette Township, since 1996.



Linda loved her entire family dearly, and was very proud of their accomplishments. She also deeply loved all of her pets throughout her life, especially her two Newfoundland's, Dizzy and George.



Surviving in addition to her husband Tom of 27 years, is a daughter, Amy (Jesse) Himes of Smethport; two sons, Scott (Denise) Hungiville of Mt. Jewett and Leonard Hungiville of Smethport, a sister, Judy (Bob) Pyle of Boynton Beach, Fla.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a niece.



Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (May 28, 2019) from in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St., where funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., with Rev. Gary V. Burdick, pastor emeritus of Faith United Church of Christ, in Boston, N.Y., the cousin of her husband, officiating. Burial will be in the family cemetery on Music Mountain.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the .



