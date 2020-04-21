|
|
CUBA - Lindsey Lee Gross, 74, of 9024 Gross Road, Cuba, passed away unexpectedly Sunday (April 19, 2020) at home, after suffering a heart attack.
Born on Sept. 13, 1945, in Cuba, he was a son of Lindsey A. and Helen N. Greene Gross. On Nov. 25, 1970, at Cuba First Baptist Church, he married his wife of 49 years, the former Elizabeth Ann Little, who survives.
Lee was a graduate of Cuba Central School, Class of 1963, and later graduated from Alfred State College with a degree in industrial technology.
He honorable served in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Ranger from 1964-67, and received the National Defense Service Medal.
He was employed by Verizon as a field technician, retiring on Oct. 6, 2005.
Lee was a member of the Cuba Drift Busters, and a life member of the Cuba American Legion Post 655.
He enjoyed his daily hikes on his property; walking; riding snowmobile; woodworking; tinkering; reading; and gardening.
In addition to his wife, he was the proud father of Casey (Melissa) Gross of Livonia and Bradley Gross of Cuba; loving grandfather of Cullen Gross and Declan Gross; brother of Diane (Sidney) Emmons of Orchard Park; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the unprecedented circumstances related to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service is being planned for the future and will be announced when gatherings can be held.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020