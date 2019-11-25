|
CLARKSVILLE - Lisa L. Larson, 49, of 8472 Courtney Hollow Road, Clarksville, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at home.
Born on Dec. 10, 1969, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of Richard and Helen Slater Williams. She was married to William J. Larson, who also passed away on Nov. 5, 2019.
Lisa was a graduate of Cuba Central School.
She will be remembered as an extremely hard working person, who loved spending time with her family, friends and being outdoors. She also enjoyed listening to music.
Lisa was currently employed by Cooper Industries in Olean.
She leaves behind two sons Jesse (Johanna) Larson of Cuba and William J. Larson at home; three daughters, Lisa (Billy) Barker of Oklahoma, Brandi (Doug) Beck of Kansas and Sarah Larson of North Carolina; 11 grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie (Lorraine) Williams of the Southern United States; a sister, Peggy (Robert) Gelz of Black Creek; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
The family will receive friends for a time of sharing memories from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba. A brief prayer service will be held at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Al Batt, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Company or the SPCA serving Allegany County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2019