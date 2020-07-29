JAMESTOWN - Lisa Lynn Jimerson, 54, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Born July 22, 1966, in Mission, S.D., she was the daughter of Edward L. Jimerson Sr. of Little Valley and the late Rose P. Bearheels Jimerson.
Lisa enjoyed playing pool and loved her nights at Bingo. She also loved to play cards and spend time with friends and family.
Surviving are her two daughters, Lakeeya (Nathan) Berlund of Jamestown and Tiffany (Johnathan) Rich of Middleburg, Pa.; a son, Kyle Eaton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her grandchildren, Shaylynn, Nayen, Harvey and Elliott; three brothers, Edward Jimerson Jr. of Jamestown, Richard Jimerson of Mitchell, S.D. and Eugene Jimerson of Warren, Pa.; her best friend, Ed Skinner of Jamestown; and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Jimerson.
There will be a visitation for Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Hubert Funeral Home in Jamestown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Bro. John Walter. Guests are reminded to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Salamanca.
