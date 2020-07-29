1/1
Lisa Lynn Jimerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMESTOWN - Lisa Lynn Jimerson, 54, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday (July 26, 2020) after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Born July 22, 1966, in Mission, S.D., she was the daughter of Edward L. Jimerson Sr. of Little Valley and the late Rose P. Bearheels Jimerson.

Lisa enjoyed playing pool and loved her nights at Bingo. She also loved to play cards and spend time with friends and family.

Surviving are her two daughters, Lakeeya (Nathan) Berlund of Jamestown and Tiffany (Johnathan) Rich of Middleburg, Pa.; a son, Kyle Eaton of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her grandchildren, Shaylynn, Nayen, Harvey and Elliott; three brothers, Edward Jimerson Jr. of Jamestown, Richard Jimerson of Mitchell, S.D. and Eugene Jimerson of Warren, Pa.; her best friend, Ed Skinner of Jamestown; and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.

She was predeceased by her brother, Anthony Jimerson.

There will be a visitation for Lisa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at Hubert Funeral Home in Jamestown. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Bro. John Walter. Guests are reminded to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Salamanca.

Send a condolence by visiting www.hubertfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hubert Funeral Home & Cremation Services
111 S Main St
Jamestown, NY 14701
(716) 483-1902
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hubert Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved