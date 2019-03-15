Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois A. Fish. View Sign

ALLEGANY - Lois A. Fish, 85, formerly of Great Valley, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on March 8, 2019, at Olean General Hospital, with her family at her side.



She was born on Feb. 17, 1934, in Middletown, to the late Floyd and Pauline Wilson Rooks. In 1951, she married Lester Andrews, and they lived for several years in Germany, where he was stationed. Together they had three children, Monica, Barry and Jerry.



She worked many places throughout the years to support her children as a single mother, including Burrell Cutlery in Ellicottville; the Salamanca Nursing Home; and various cleaning jobs.



In 1971, she married James Fish Sr., who predeceased her in 1998. She enjoyed traveling with him in his tractor trailer, and together they saw many parts of the country.



She had a deep love and compassion for children, and she was a highly-valued day care provider for many years. She treated these children like her own, and they always held a special place in her heart long after they left her care.



She also loved dogs, and she spent many years raising, breeding and grooming dogs of all kinds. She had a dog at her side for most of her life, and it always brought a smile to her face when her dog, Piper, would come to visit her in the nursing home.



She was a candymaker for several years, and she enjoyed doing her word-seek puzzles, watching hummingbirds, shopping and talking on the phone with her life-long friend, Frieda. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she looked forward to her family coming to visit her whenever they could.



She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Ellicottville, and the Great Valley Senior Citizens organization. She was also on the planning board for the town of Humphrey.



She is survived by her son, Jerry (Sandy) Andrews of Great Valley; a sister, Jean Dineen of Allegany; stepchildren, James (Sharon) Fish Jr. of Waterford, Pa.; Bruce Fish of Cherry Creek; Beverly Hurst of Syracuse and Cindy Chapman of Gasport; as well as 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Beside her parents and second husband of many years, she is predeceased by a brother, Robert Rooks; a sister, Juanita Snider; a daughter, Monica Sage; and a son, Barry Andrews.



A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. March 23, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E., in Ellicottville, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, in Great Valley, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E., Ellicottville, NY 14731. ALLEGANY - Lois A. Fish, 85, formerly of Great Valley, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on March 8, 2019, at Olean General Hospital, with her family at her side.She was born on Feb. 17, 1934, in Middletown, to the late Floyd and Pauline Wilson Rooks. In 1951, she married Lester Andrews, and they lived for several years in Germany, where he was stationed. Together they had three children, Monica, Barry and Jerry.She worked many places throughout the years to support her children as a single mother, including Burrell Cutlery in Ellicottville; the Salamanca Nursing Home; and various cleaning jobs.In 1971, she married James Fish Sr., who predeceased her in 1998. She enjoyed traveling with him in his tractor trailer, and together they saw many parts of the country.She had a deep love and compassion for children, and she was a highly-valued day care provider for many years. She treated these children like her own, and they always held a special place in her heart long after they left her care.She also loved dogs, and she spent many years raising, breeding and grooming dogs of all kinds. She had a dog at her side for most of her life, and it always brought a smile to her face when her dog, Piper, would come to visit her in the nursing home.She was a candymaker for several years, and she enjoyed doing her word-seek puzzles, watching hummingbirds, shopping and talking on the phone with her life-long friend, Frieda. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she looked forward to her family coming to visit her whenever they could.She was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Ellicottville, and the Great Valley Senior Citizens organization. She was also on the planning board for the town of Humphrey.She is survived by her son, Jerry (Sandy) Andrews of Great Valley; a sister, Jean Dineen of Allegany; stepchildren, James (Sharon) Fish Jr. of Waterford, Pa.; Bruce Fish of Cherry Creek; Beverly Hurst of Syracuse and Cindy Chapman of Gasport; as well as 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Beside her parents and second husband of many years, she is predeceased by a brother, Robert Rooks; a sister, Juanita Snider; a daughter, Monica Sage; and a son, Barry Andrews.A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. March 23, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E., in Ellicottville, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in Green Cemetery, in Great Valley, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 E., Ellicottville, NY 14731. Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close