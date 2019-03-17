Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois E. Stephens. View Sign

ALMA - Lois E. Stephens, 73, of 178 Pump Station Road, passed away Thursday (March 14, 2019) at Wellsville Manor Care Center following a battle with cancer.



She was born Feb. 12, 1946, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Albert D. and Nina Goodnoe Hurd.



On June 27, 1946, in Allentown, she married Eldon Clark Stephens, who predeceased her Oct. 2, 2012.



Lois was raised in Andover and Alma, and was a graduate of Scio Central School.



She was employed at Worthington Corporation in Wellsville from 1978 to 1981 and the Miller Brewing Company in Fulton from 1983 to 1994.



She enjoyed bowling, cross-stitch and spending time with her pets.



She is survived by three sons, James (Jessica) Stephens of Cortland, Christopher (Tina) Stephens and Darcy (Michele) Stephens, both of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Ryan Stephens, Rachele (Kyle) Vincent, Hunter Stephens, Samantha Lott, Alexis (Joey) Cummins, Sophia Lott and Aidan Stephens; two great-grandchildren, Toby Cummins and Ava Vincent; two sisters, Lynda Klemm of Ulysses, Pa. and Loni Gaunther of Mich.; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday (March 19, 2019) at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc. in Wellsville. A memorial service will follow visitation at 6 p.m. in the funeral home with Elva Cornell presiding. Burial will be in Knights Creek Cemetery in Scio.



Please consider memorial donations to the Allegany County Office for the Aging.



