WELLSVILLE - Lois Ellen Whiteman, 70, of Wellsville, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Highland Park Rehabilitation facility in Wellsville, after lengthy health complications.



She was born March 23, 1950, in Klamath Falls, Ore., the daughter of Milton and Mary Nolan. She was first married to Terence K Worden, then Maynard Towner, and later to Duane Whiteman, who predeceased her Dec. 12, 2014.



A lifelong resident of the area, she attended Alfred-Almond and Andover Central Schools, and was employed by Highland Care, Joyce Unterborn's restaurant in Andover and Gunlock in Wayland, among others.



Lois was a member of the Hallsport Christian Church, which was the very place she was baptized.



She is survived by her son, Dan (Sharon) Worden of Wellsville; and daughters, Connie Worden of Newfield, Cindy (Danny) Hachtel of Avoca and Shannon (Philip) Riley of Dawson Springs, Ky. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers, Milton (Janet) Nolan of Cuba, Fred (Charlotte) Perry Sr. of Wellsville and Ronald (Linda) Perry of Black Creek; and sisters, Carol (Richard) Dodge of Wellsville, Suzanna Amidon of Wellsville and Brenda (Don) Hays of Oswayo, Pa.



She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kathleen Louise Worden; sister, Mary Jane Thomas of Wellsville; parents, Mary Perry and Milton Nolan; stepfather, Oland Perry; and husband, Duane Whiteman.



Her wishes were honored by her children, family and loved ones. Lois donated her body to science in hopes for the world to gain knowledge from her life and her passing



There will be a memorial service at a later date, at which time we will complete our celebration of life for such a beautiful soul.



Memorials can be made to the Hallsport Christian Church; SPCA; or any charity of donor's choice. Thank you kindly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store