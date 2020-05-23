LANSDALE, Pa., - Lois J. Frost, formerly of Franklinville, N.Y., died Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at St. Mary's Manor in Lansdale.
Born July 11, 1931, in Ischua, N.Y., she was the daughter of Carl and Eloise Kessler Linderman. On Nov. 29, 1947, in Ischua, she married Glenn R. Frost, who died Sept. 25, 2002.
Mrs. Frost attended Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and worked for 25 years at Acme Electric in Cuba and Motorola Inc. in Arcade, N.Y.
She was a member of the Moose Club No. 148 of Olean, N.Y.; past member of the board of directors of the Eagles Club No. 616, in Olean; past president of the Cattaraugus Co. Fireman's Auxiliary; Acme Electric retirees; Member of the I.O.O.B. No. 1517 in Franklinville; and member of the Penny Promenade's square dancers, of which she was past county president.
Surviving is a daughter, Wendy (James) Meyer of Souderton; five grandsons, Bradley (Jenn) McKnight of Texas, Mathew (Nikki Walter) Meyer of Pennsylvania, Sean (Karolyn) McKnight of North Carolina, Heath (Tracy) Meyer of Virginia and Garrett (Mary) Kravitz of Alaska; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (George) Knight of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, a daughter, Brenda Kravitz; a son, Lonnie Frost; and a sister, Marian Warner.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held later this summer at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Department, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Born July 11, 1931, in Ischua, N.Y., she was the daughter of Carl and Eloise Kessler Linderman. On Nov. 29, 1947, in Ischua, she married Glenn R. Frost, who died Sept. 25, 2002.
Mrs. Frost attended Ten Broeck Academy, in Franklinville, and worked for 25 years at Acme Electric in Cuba and Motorola Inc. in Arcade, N.Y.
She was a member of the Moose Club No. 148 of Olean, N.Y.; past member of the board of directors of the Eagles Club No. 616, in Olean; past president of the Cattaraugus Co. Fireman's Auxiliary; Acme Electric retirees; Member of the I.O.O.B. No. 1517 in Franklinville; and member of the Penny Promenade's square dancers, of which she was past county president.
Surviving is a daughter, Wendy (James) Meyer of Souderton; five grandsons, Bradley (Jenn) McKnight of Texas, Mathew (Nikki Walter) Meyer of Pennsylvania, Sean (Karolyn) McKnight of North Carolina, Heath (Tracy) Meyer of Virginia and Garrett (Mary) Kravitz of Alaska; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (George) Knight of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, a daughter, Brenda Kravitz; a son, Lonnie Frost; and a sister, Marian Warner.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held later this summer at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, in Franklinville.
Memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Department, 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 23, 2020.