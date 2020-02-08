|
PORTVILLE - Lois J. Stives, of Deer Creek Road, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Dec. 19, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Almond "Mike" and Madeline Robinson Chaffee. She married Robert Stives, who predeceased her.
Lois worked for several years for Portville Central School, in the business office. She was on the Portville Hall of Fame selection committee, and was a member of the Portville Historical and Preservation Society and Pfeiffer Nature Center. She enjoyed reading and over the years donated many books to the Portville Free Library. She also enjoyed spending time with her pets.
Surviving is a brother, Thomas (Judith) Chaffee of Allegany; a nephew, Nathan Chaffee; and a niece, Leah (Donald) Eddy; and her cousin, Cindy Robinson Ross.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Norman "Jake" Chaffee.
A memorial service for Lois will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Al Batt will officiate. Burial will be in the West Genesee Cemetery, at a later date, and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 State Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 8, 2020