WASILLA, Alaska - On Feb. 20, 2020, Lois Jennings, 86, was called home to be with the Lord.
Lois was born and raised in Portville, N.Y. She was the youngest child in her family. She was a popular girl and did well in school and became a cheerleader in high school.
She attended Portville Central School and then attended the Buffalo General Hospital School of Nursing RN program. She earned her bachelor's degree at SUNY Geneseo and her master's degree from the University of New Mexico.
She had a fulfilling career as a nurse, nursing instructor and director of nursing.
Lois was an active member of the Portville United Methodist Church, the Order of the Eastern Star, and in recent years, the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Lois possessed a lively spirit. Her presence was one easily remembered by those who met her. She had a passion for jigsaw puzzles, reading and leisure activities involving the written word.
She had an exceptionally green thumb, able to grow and revive plants with a singular talent. She enjoyed a variety of plants, and gardening brought her immense joy. She also very much enjoyed her family and friends, taking great pleasure from visiting with them.
She leaves her brother, Ivan "Ike" Harrison; and her sister, Winifred Harrison Childs. She is succeeded by her two daughters, Karyl Jennings and Karen Jennings. She has eight grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Rabon Ethridge, Ryan Rabon, Aislinn (Ben) Hebrink, Harrison Jennings, Risa Jennings, Ethan Jennings, Keegan Jennings and Duncan Jennings. She also has one great-grandson, Paxson Hebrink.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard "B.W." and Mae Phearsdorf Harrison; and the great love of her life, her husband, Duane Jennings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2020