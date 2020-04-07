|
|
CUBA - Lois M. Quant, 86, of 17 S. Park St., Cuba, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after she suffered a stroke earlier in the week.
Born on May 10, 1933, in Olean, she was a daughter of Samuel and Bessie Stives Frank. On Oct. 10, 1953, in Olean, she married Edward Quant, who predeceased her Dec. 2, 1994. She later was married to Earl R. "Dutch" Stellrecht, who also predeceased her.
She was a graduate of Olean High School. After high school, she was a stay-at-home mom who was dedicated to raising her children. When her children were in their teenage years, she started working for Portville Central School, first as a cafeteria monitor, and later as an attendance clerk for over 30 years. After leaving Portville School, she became a legal secretary for Murrin & DeRose law office, in Olean, and then retired from Mike Consedine's law office.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cuba, and several of its bible study groups, and enjoyed singing in the choir.
Lois loved playing the piano, tending to her gardens and playing golf. In earlier years, she was a Campfire Girls leader and delivered Meals on Wheels.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Ed) Zalar of Cuba, Linda (Wayne Oonk) Simons of Cuba and Sandy Pickert of Ashville; grandchildren, Jason (Roxanne) Patten, Mandi (Shannon) Kenyon, Heidi Brown, Abby (Ashley) Pickert, Emily Pickert and Christian Pickert; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susie (Floyd) Brockman Corbin of Kentucky and Peggy Mercier of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Samuel F. Frank Jr.; and a sister, Nancy Frank.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Lois' life will be held later this summer.
Burial will be in Cuba Cemetery, Cuba.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
The family is especially appreciative of the staff at Fields of Dreams, Allegany, for the care their mother received for the past two months.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020