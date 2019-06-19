Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Maryette Duell. View Sign Service Information Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home 118 South Union St. Shinglehouse , PA 16748 (814)-697-6570 Send Flowers Obituary

MILLPORT, Pa. - Lois Maryette Duell, 69, of Millport, went home to her heavenly Lord, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday (June 17, 2019) in UPMC Cole, Coudersport.



Born Friday, Aug. 12, 1949, in Olean, N.Y., she was a daughter of William K. and Theo A. Richardson Dickerson. On Sept. 26, 1970, in the Chrystal United Methodist Church, she married Chester "Chet" "Bill" Duell, who passed away Sept. 9, 2013.



Lois was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse. She was employed as a Friendly Home Toy Party representative, an Avon representative and by McDonald's in Wellsville, N.Y. She was also employed at the former Olean Tile Plant in Olean, then in the kitchens in the Oswayo Valley Elementary and High Schools, and was also a self-employed caterer.



Lois was a member of the Millport United Methodist Church, where she also served as treasurer and was a member of the Missions Circle of the church. She was a former member of the Chrystal United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former Shinglehouse Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary, holding every position in the organization. She was a member the Tri-County Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary, where she formerly served as secretary. She also was a member of the Allegany County (N.Y.) Ladies Firemen's Auxiliary, where she served as chaplain and a member of the Oswayo Valley Senior Center in Shinglehouse.



In the past, Lois enjoyed knitting and crocheting, bowling in the Ladies league in Shinglehouse, canning, entering items in the Potter County Fair and family camping. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandsons.



Left to cherish her memory are her parents of Shinglehouse; a son, Neil C. (Sharon) Duell of Coudersport; two grandsons, Joshua N. Duell and Shawn M. Duell; seven brothers and sisters, Lila S. Curry of Genesee, Karl J. Dickerson, Carolyn J. (Dave) Gustin, Earl W. (Sharon) Dickerson, Donald G. (Judy) Dickerson and Rod D. (Kim) Dickerson, all of Shinglehouse, and Brad G. (Carla) Dickerson of McConnellsburg; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband, Lois was predeceased by an infant daughter, Sheilla Duell; a sister-in-law, Susan Dickerson; and a brother-in-law, Ed Curry.



Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (June 21, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Preston L. Hutchins Jr., pastor of the Millport United Methodist Church, officiating. Committal and burial services will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millport United Methodist Church, 57 South Branch Canada Hollow Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; to the Oswayo Valley Senior Center, P.O. Box 671, Shinglehouse, PA 16748; or to a .



Lois entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



