Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
Lois Nancy "Billy" Parker


1928 - 2020
Lois Nancy "Billy" Parker Obituary
NUNDA - Lois "Billy" Nancy Parker, a former resident of Nunda and East Bloomfield, died Sunday (March 22, 2020) in Cuba Memorial Hospital, Cuba.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1928, in Nunda, a daughter of the late Howard and Gertrude Henry Parker.

Lois was a life member of St. John's Episcopal Church, where she was baptized on April 20, 1935.

She was a graduate of Mt. Morris High School, Class of 1945, and in 1952, she graduated from the State University Teacher's College in Geneseo. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society, and the International Honor Society for Women Educators, of which Eleanor Roosevelt was also a member.

After college, Lois taught at Rushford Central School for four years, and then taught at Bloomfield Central School for 31 years, until her retirement.

Lois enjoyed gardening, walking and collecting Hummel figurines.

Surviving are a nephew, Charles (Ginger) Bliss of Rushford; two nieces, Rebecca (Harry) Price of Olean and Carol (Larry) Mueller of Rushford; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Onnolee Bliss.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephens Episcopal Church, in Olean, will officiate. Burial will be in White Cemetery, Rushford.

Funeral services for Lois will be streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page and website.

Memorials if desired, to Rushford Free Library, PO Box 8, Rushford, NY 14777.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
