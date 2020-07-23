BRADFORD, Pa. - Lois R. Cirko Gruver, 78, a longtime resident of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday (July 21, 2020) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center in Bradford.
Born Nov. 16, 1941, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of Laird Goble and Ruth Klimas Goble Cooper.
Lois resided many years in Wilkes-Barre as well as South Florida. She enjoyed the outdoors, traveling and socializing any time with family and friends.
She is survived by a daughter, Cindy (Dennis) Peterson of Olean, N.Y.; a son, Joseph D. Cirko of Port Allegany; four grandchildren, Brandi Peterson and Nicholas (Alexa) Peterson, both of Olean, Carlee (Josh) Crain of Coudersport and Kori Cirko of Weedville; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Peterson and Kaeden Peterson, both of Olean; two brothers, Jerry Goble and Billy (Nancy) Cooper, both of Florida; two sisters, Jill Hebebrand of Ohio and Connie (David) Morrison of Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a sister, Nancy Willix.
A private graveside service will be held today (July 23, 2020) at the Allegany (N.Y.) Cemetery. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor of St. Bonaventure Church, will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
