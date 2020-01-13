|
PIKE - Lonnie C. Storms, of 77 N. Water St., died Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) in Bliss, after a prolonged illness.
She was born on July 29, 1991, in Warsaw, a daughter of Robert Storms Jr. and Carol Remington.
She was a graduate of Letchworth Central School, Class of 2010.
Lonnie loved music; taking pictures on her phone, mainly selfies; all types of animals; and most of all she loved her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her parents, is a sister, Brandy (Jonathan) Miller of Fillmore; a niece, Payton Miller; a nephew, Brady Miller; her boyfriend, TeeJay Johnson of Bliss; her dog, Mercedes; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 14, 2020) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 15, 2020). Timothy McMullen, pastor of the Castile United Church of Christ, will officiate. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 100 College Parkway, Suite 280, Williamsville, NY 14221 or cff.org/give-today/.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 13, 2020