Service Information

J W Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc
34 W State St
Wellsville , NY 14895
(585)-593-3430

Calling hours

4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home
Wellsville , NY

Funeral

11:00 AM

J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home,
Wellsville , NY

Obituary

WELLSVILLE - Loraine D. Moran, 86, a life-long resident of Wellsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Bradford Manor in Bradford, Pa., following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



She was born Jan. 3, 1933, in Wellsville, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Ruby Keeler Gleason. On Feb. 11, 1956, in Wellsville, she married Robert H. Moran, who predeceased her Jan. 3, 2018.



Loraine was a 1950 graduate of Wellsville High School. Initially upon graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper, at Davie's Department Store, and then for Mobil Gas Station, in Wellsville. In later years she was employed at Casey Optical Company.



She was a long-time member of Immaculate Conception Church, through which she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Society, as well as the Christian Family Movement, which involved local mission projects. She also volunteered her time as a chaperone for The Fresh Air Fund.



Loraine, and her husband Robert, enjoyed square dancing and were longtime members of The Grand Squares dancing club. Because of her love of reading and all things literature, she was for many years, a tutor for Literacy Volunteers, which she enjoyed very much. Throughout her life she enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing; knitting; crocheting; cooking; baking; reading; and writing poems.



Loraine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who took great pride in caring for her family and home. She cherished time in the presence of her beloved family, and will forever be remembered as a classy, true lady, with a quick wit and great sense of humor.



Survivors include a son, Sean (Sandi) Moran of Oswego; three daughters, Robin (Gary) Ahrens of Olean, Tammy (Robert) Christman of Wellsville and Kelly (Jesse) Case of Wellsville; eight grandchildren, Robert (Jen) Ahrens, Kelsey (Matt) Quattrone, Michaela Moran, Liam Moran, Leah Christman, Bridget Christman, Samuel Case and Simon Case; five great-grandchildren, Maddox Guay, Ryker Quattrone, Colin Ahrens, and Donovan and Jerrin Ahrens; a sister-in-law, Barbara Gleason of Conroe, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Anita Keib; a brother, David Gleason; and a grandson, Lee Ahrens.



Friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (June 24, 2019) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Wellsville. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at in the funeral home, with Rev. Robin George presiding. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Please consider memorial donations David A. Howe Public Library.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 20, 2019

