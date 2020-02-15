|
HINSDALE - Lorelei K. Woods, formerly of Olean, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Underwood Manor, where she had been residing for many years.
Born April 25, 1954, in Olean, she was the daughter of William and Marion John Snider.
Lorelei had worked at Olean General Hospital in the food service department.
She was a member of the Tuscarora Nation, White Bear Clan. She enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Jeff (Lori) Woods of Olean, Wendy Woods of Salamanca and David Woods of Olean; seven grandchildren, Jessica Woods, Matthew Mowery, Angel Lycett, Jeffery Woods Jr., Bradley Woods, Samantha Woods and David Woods Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Mya Woods and Eric Mowery; a brother, Brian Snider of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Maxwell John and Ralph Snider; a granddaughter, Airika Woods; a nephew, Jason Snider and a niece, Janet Snider.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Five Mile Cemetery, Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you spend time with your loved ones.
Online condolences may be made at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 15, 2020