FRANKLINVILLE - Lorena J. Weldon passed away Saturday (March 16, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.



Born Aug. 21, 1963, on Andrews Air Force base in Maryland, she was the daughter of Loren and Claudia Andrus Chalker. On April 3, 1984, in Fort Polk, La., she married Timothy M Weldon, who survives.



Lorena was a waitress for various establishments throughout the years.



In her free time she enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and Ghost Whisperers on television, and she enjoyed the Easter season. She also enjoyed the company of her family and, most importantly, her grandchildren.



Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are three children, Nicholas Schneider of Buffalo, TJ (Nicole) Weldon of Franklinville and Caitlynn (Richard) Carson of Franklinville; five grandchildren, Faith Weldon, K'Lonnie Davis, Layne Weldon, Silas Weldon and Katherine Carson; and one brother, Wayne (Suzie) Chalker.



She was predeceased by her father.



At Mrs. Weldon's request there will be no scheduled services.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig and Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.



