Lori A. Davis
1972 - 2020
CUBA - Lori A. Davis, 47, of 4006 Youngs Road, Cuba, left this earth peacefully in her sleep Tuesday (Aug. 18, 2020).

Born Aug. 30, 1972, in Olean, she was a daughter of William Nolder and Brenda Goodyear. On June 25, 2005, she married Paul A. Davis, who preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2018.

Lori was a graduate of Hinsdale Central School. She was the current owner of Davis Auto Repair in Cuba.

Today as a family we mourn the loss of a beautiful soul. She was the glue to our family and kept us all together. She had an infectious laugh and love for life.

When her daughter was born on Aug. 12, 2005, it was one of the greatest days of Paul's and her life, and they were overjoyed to welcome Karli into this world and become her parents.

She loved being a mother and spending time with her family. Many nights she spent watching the sunset on the hill, four-wheeling and tending to her flowers and garden.

She is survived by her daughter, Karli Davis, at home; her mother, Brenda L. (Dave) Haskins of Cuba; her father, William G. (Sandy) Nolder of West Clarksville; two sisters, Amy (Darin) Roblee and Billie Jo (Todd) Sweet, both of Cuba; two nephews, Dakota Ercolani and Hunter Ercolani, both of Salamanca; her fiancé, Ernest Villarreal of Cuba; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc. Cuba.

Online expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
