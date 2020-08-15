WEST CLARKSVILLE - Lorraine C. Butts, 100, formerly of 8770 Stewart Road, West Clarksville, was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday (Aug. 14, 2020).
Born on May 27, 1920, in Ellicottville, she was a daughter of Alton and Sarah Snyder Case. On May 22, 1937, in Holland, she married Martin D. Butts.
She was a graduate of Cuba Central School, and later graduated from Elohim Bible Institute in Castile, at age 52.
Lorraine was a excellent seamstress, having worked for Vivian's; Bradner's, Seigel's and Lorraine's Shop, in Olean. She hosted the Good News Club at her home, taught Sunday School and AWANA for many years and helped with Christian education at Richburg Central School. Quite often, when you would stop by her home, you would see a beautiful quilt being made.
She was a member of the West Clarksville Baptist Church, and was able to share her strong faith and relationship with God, with many family and friends throughout her life. Her favorite verse was Romans 8:28. "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."
She is survived by her children, Marvin (Donna) Butts of Allentown, Morey (Michelle) Butts of West Clarksville, Lois Arnold of West Clarksville, Lene (Bruce) Jones of Richburg and Luanne (Martin) Smith of Cuba; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Case Clayson of Cuba; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by daughters, Lynn Austin, Louise Wilcox and Lucille Kyser; a son, Martin Butts; and her siblings, D. Alton Case, Russell Case, Clinton Case, Burton Case, Rhea Gere and Arlouine Davis.
There will be no public visitation at this time. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2020 at the West Clarksville Baptist Church, 9003 Daggett Hollow Road. David Jones, her grandson, will officiate.
Burial will be in West Clarksville Cemetery, town of West Clarksville.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba.
Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at rinkerfuneralhome.com.