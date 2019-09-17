|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Lorraine I. Buchanan, of Route 16, Franklinville, died Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) in Absolut at Salamanca, at the age of 79.
She was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Manhattan, a daughter of the late Stanley and Marie Keating Dolata.
She had worked as an aide, at The Rehabilitation Center, in Hinsdale.
She is survived by her children, Lacie Starke of Franklinville, Stephen (Linda) Starke of Elma and Barbara (Billy) Leopard of Summerville, S.C.; six grandchildren; several siblings; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Buchanan; and a daughter, Deborah Kenyon.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Lorraine's home, 6195 Route 16, Franklinville. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019