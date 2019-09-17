Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine I. Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine I. Buchanan Obituary
FRANKLINVILLE - Lorraine I. Buchanan, of Route 16, Franklinville, died Sunday (Sept. 8, 2019) in Absolut at Salamanca, at the age of 79.

She was born Oct. 15, 1939, in Manhattan, a daughter of the late Stanley and Marie Keating Dolata.

She had worked as an aide, at The Rehabilitation Center, in Hinsdale.

She is survived by her children, Lacie Starke of Franklinville, Stephen (Linda) Starke of Elma and Barbara (Billy) Leopard of Summerville, S.C.; six grandchildren; several siblings; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Buchanan; and a daughter, Deborah Kenyon.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019) at Lorraine's home, 6195 Route 16, Franklinville. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.