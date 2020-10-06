MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Lorraine "Rainy" Downs Maxson passed away peacefully in her home, in Murfreesboro, on Sept. 25 , 2020, by her family and loved ones, after a long illness.
Rainy's long and fulfilling life began in New Jersey on Aug. 17, 1934, with parents Andrew and Ella Downs.
While she was young, her family moved to Shinglehouse, Pa., where she and her siblings spent their childhood on a dairy farm. After graduating from Oswayo Valley (Pa.) School, she worked at the American Olean Tile Company, in Olean, N.Y., where she met Carl Maxson.
Carl and Rainy were married on Aug. 4, 1956, in Oswayo, then moved to Portville, N.Y., to raise their three children. They later moved to Alabama and Tennessee.
Rainy embodied the word "love," through her actions and her words; freely embracing her family and friends; lending a helping hand to her neighbors; volunteering in her community and church, most recently as a member of the Trinity Methodist Church, in Murfreesboro.
Rainy had the gift of hospitality, greeting the weary traveler with their favorite food. She spent many hours sitting on the floor and running around outside with her grandchildren, teaching them to play dominos, hugging them tightly and leaving them knowing they were loved.
She twirled through her life with Carl, until he passed in 2015, traveling and dancing with their square dancing club. She put her heart in every Raggedy Ann and Andy doll, and the doll clothes, she made for her grandchildren. Rainy also enjoyed country music, crafting, traveling, baking and playing games. Rainy was loved by many people - she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Rainy will be missed by those she leaves behind, her daughters, Diane (Michael) Blauvelt from Portville and Carla Maxson of Symrna, Tenn.; her son, Brian (Pamela) Maxson of Durham, N.C.; her grandchildren, Angela (Rob) Copie, Tonya (Chase) Blauvelt, Christopher (Samantha) Blauvelt, Brayton Maxson, Benjamin Maxson and Amanda Maxson; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Kylie and Kayden Blauvelt; sisters, Ethel Boirum and Thelma Gonder; and brother, Thornton Downs.
She was predeceased by her husband, Carl Maxson; her brothers, Andrew, Paul, Tom and her twin, Roy Downs; her sisters, Agnes, Ella and Georgina.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. A graveside service will follow at the East Portville Cemetery.
The use of mask will be required during visitation.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Portville Free Library, 2 N. Main St., Portville.
Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.