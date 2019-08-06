|
OLEAN - Louella M. Brace, 87, formerly of 1443 Olean-Portville Road, passed away June 24, 2019, at The Pines of Olean, where she had resided since 2015.
Born June 7, 1932, in Port Allegany, Pa., she was the daughter of Furman and Rose Butler Woods. She was predeceased, in 2016, by her loving husband of 54 years, Orren H. Brace.
She is survived by four children, Sherry Dupont of Florida, Fred George of Cyclone, Pa., Bobbi George of Strykersville and Chansea Brace of Olean; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four siblings, Betty George of Shinglehouse, Pa., Rosemary Hall of Olean, Darlene Wojewoda of Olean and David Woods of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two daughters, Roxanne Glauser and Debbie Smith; and several brothers and sisters.
A private visitation was held at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean. Burial was in Mount View Cemetery, Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019