WELLSVILLE - Louella M. Reuning, 93, formerly of 27 School St., passed away Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at Highland Park Rehabatation and Nursing Center, from complications of COVID-19.
She was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Brockway, Pa., the daughter of Wade and Edna Dull Weirich. On July 13, 1946, in Wellsville, she married H. John "Jack" Reuning, who predeceased her June 22, 2004.
Louella was a graduate of Brockway High School. She was formerly employed at Worthington Corporation, Reuning's Bakery and was a beloved lunch lady at the Wellsville Elementary School cafeteria for 20 years, retiring in 1995.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, John Reuning IV; and her siblings, Frances Lynady, Albert "Bud" Weirich, Charles "Jim" Weirich, Erma Smith and Donald "Pete" Weirich.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) in Woodlawn Cemetery, 276 S. Main St., in Wellsville, with Rev. Carol Stewart presiding.
Please consider memorial donations to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps; the SPCA Serving Allegany County; or any charity of the donor's choice
