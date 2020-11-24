SCIO - Louise M. Coates, 94, of 4078 Pine St., passed away on Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital, one day shy of her of her 95th birthday.
She was born Nov. 22, 1925, in Rexville, the daughter of the late John and Margaret (Keegan) Birmingham. On Nov. 18, 1948, in Rexville, she married Ralph Coates, who predeceased her on Feb. 22, 2013.
Louise has resided in Scio for several years, and was formerly employed by National Fuel Gas, retiring in 1987.
She enjoyed walking, reading, watching the Buffalo Bills and visiting with her many friends in the Scio community.
She is survived by her son, Gerry Coates of Solvang, Calif.; two granddaughters, Megan (Brian) Ricci of Solvang and Arin (Billy) Meade of Oakley, Utah; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Hannah Ricci; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by three sisters, Gertrude McCormick, Mary Francisco and Helen Murphy; and three brothers, Donald, Robert and Lynn Birmingham.
A private graveside service is being planned for a later date at Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio.
Please consider memorial donations to the Scio Memorial Library, or Fairlawn Cemetery.
