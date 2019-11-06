|
Luella E. Potter
OLEAN - Luella E. Potter, formerly of the corner of Brook and Cherry streets, and Aspen Tower, passed away Monday (Nov. 4, 2019) at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, following an illness.
Mrs. Potter was born Dec. 28, 1932, in Bolivar, and was the daughter of Regis and Nora Abbot Walsh.
Mrs. Potter was a lifetime resident of Olean. In 1946, she graduated from Olean High School, and in 1976, she received her master's degree in education from St. Bonaventure University.
Mrs. Potter's life was dedicated to God, her family, educating children and helping those in need. She spent her entire career working in Catholic education, teaching both second grade and kindergarten at St. Mary of the Angels school, before taking the position of principal. Upon stepping down as principal, she continued to teach religion classes, and provided tutoring services at Archbishop Walsh High School until her retirement.
Mrs. Potter was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Angels Church. She taught religious education, served as a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered tirelessly for the church and The Society of St. Vincent DePaul. She was the recipient of numerous recognitions and awards for her service to the church and community, including the Olean Chamber of Commerce Good News Award for Education, and the St. Joseph the Worker award for lay person from the Dioceses of Buffalo.
Mrs. Potter is survived by her daughter, Pamela (Michael) Minichiello of Elmira; granddaughter, Jacklyn (Michael) Szymoniak of West Seneca; grandsons, Dominick Minichiello of Gainesville, Fla. and Vincent Minichiello of Washington, D.C.; great-grandson, Michael Szymoniak of West Seneca; sister-in-law, Jean (Tom) Frank of Olean; niece, Leisa (David) McGonnell of Olean; nephew, Curt (Sally) Walsh of Olean; niece, Colleen Walsh of California; nephew, Andrew (Mary Ann) Walsh of California; niece, Kim (Jeff) Chase of California; and nephew, David (Kelly) Walsh of California.
Mrs. Potter was predeceased by her brothers, Donald Walsh of Sacramento, Calif., and Wayne Walsh of Olean. She was also predeceased by her niece, Margaret "Peggy" McGrath of Fishkill; and Paul Walsh of Olean.
Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, 202 S. Union St., Olean, at which time a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Memorials in Mrs. Potter's honor can be made to the Basilica of St. Mary's of the Angels, or the SPCA of Cattaraugus County.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc.,646 East State St., Olean.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019