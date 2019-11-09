Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Resources
More Obituaries for Luis Negron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luis Negron


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luis Negron Obituary
ERIE, Pa. - Luis Negron, age 87, of Erie, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at St. Mary's Home East.

He was born May 15, 1932, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, the son of Pedro and Jesusa Camacho Negron.

He grew up in Utuado, Puerto Rico, and moved to Erie in 1952.

Luis was a machinist for Zurn Industries, retiring after 33 years with perfect attendance and service. He was formerly employed by Tanner Manufacturing in Lawrence Park. Prior to this time, he worked on the railroad as well as at the Albert Schultz family grape vineyards in Northeast during the 1950s and 60s.

Luis is survived by two sons, Edwin Negron and his wife Maureen, of Olean, N.Y. and William Negron of Erie. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Brian Negron, Michael Negron and Sarah Negron, all of Olean; two sisters, Micia Negron Mendez, of Staten Island, N.Y. and Milagros Negron Rodriguez, of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; and eight half brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, Pedro, Juana, Geraldo, Jesus, Luis, Francisca, Miriam and Father Ramon Negron Cruz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Simmelink Negron, on Aug. 16, 2000; his stepmother, Rafaela Cruz; a brother, Roberto Negron; and a half-brother, Martin Negron.

The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary care he was provided by the staff of St Mary's Home East, especially his caregiver, Mark Cervik.

Upon his request, there will be no public services. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in his name to St. Mary's Home East, 607 East 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -