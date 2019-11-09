|
|
ERIE, Pa. - Luis Negron, age 87, of Erie, passed away Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019) at St. Mary's Home East.
He was born May 15, 1932, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, the son of Pedro and Jesusa Camacho Negron.
He grew up in Utuado, Puerto Rico, and moved to Erie in 1952.
Luis was a machinist for Zurn Industries, retiring after 33 years with perfect attendance and service. He was formerly employed by Tanner Manufacturing in Lawrence Park. Prior to this time, he worked on the railroad as well as at the Albert Schultz family grape vineyards in Northeast during the 1950s and 60s.
Luis is survived by two sons, Edwin Negron and his wife Maureen, of Olean, N.Y. and William Negron of Erie. He is further survived by three grandchildren, Brian Negron, Michael Negron and Sarah Negron, all of Olean; two sisters, Micia Negron Mendez, of Staten Island, N.Y. and Milagros Negron Rodriguez, of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; and eight half brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, Pedro, Juana, Geraldo, Jesus, Luis, Francisca, Miriam and Father Ramon Negron Cruz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Simmelink Negron, on Aug. 16, 2000; his stepmother, Rafaela Cruz; a brother, Roberto Negron; and a half-brother, Martin Negron.
The family would like to acknowledge the exemplary care he was provided by the staff of St Mary's Home East, especially his caregiver, Mark Cervik.
Upon his request, there will be no public services. Burial will be at Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in his name to St. Mary's Home East, 607 East 26th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory, 602 W. 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019