LANCASTER CITY, Pa. - Lydia Elizabeth Pfannebecker Smith, 101, a 90-year resident of Lancaster City, died of natural causes Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home.
She was the beloved wife of the late James "Douglas" Smith, who died Dec. 2, 1978.
Mrs. Smith had worked in her family's business, the former Pfannebecker Bakery, in Lancaster, for almost 50 years. She also assisted her late husband in his business, the former Smith Vacuum Cleaner Service, for almost 30 years while caring for her two loving children.
She was born Feb. 23, 1918, in Westville, Gloucester County, N.J., and became a resident of Lancaster at age 11. A daughter of German immigrants, the late William L. and Lydia M. Haaf Pfannebecker, Mrs. Smith was a 1935 graduate of the former Stevens Girls High School and attended Christ Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
She had an early interest in artistic crafts, including tailoring and quilting. As an avid seamstress, she had done sewing for local theater; first at F & M and then for over 25 years for the Fulton Theatre, until her health at 90 forced her retirement. Through that association she even had a chance to work on some costume details for the movie "Witness" (1985). She was also a long-time member of the Red Rose Quilters, putting into practice some of the skills taught to her by friends in the Amish and Mennonite communities.
She and her husband and their children were nature lovers, and enjoyed many activities shared with the Lancaster Hiking Club, as well as traveling across the U.S. and eastern Canada.
She is survived by her brother, Robert L. Pfannebecker, Esq., husband of the late Jean (Oeschger) Pfannebecker of Holtwood; and her two children, Douglas G. Smith, husband of the late Patricia (Loomis) Smith of Westford, Mass. and Lynne A. Smith of Portville, N.Y. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Gwendolyn L. Smith (Tober) of Gloucester, Mass. and Derek A. Smith and his wife Carol Cornell-Smith, and their children, Everett and Madelyn Smith (her great-grandchildren) of Townsend, Mass.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by another brother, William L. Pfannebecker Jr.; and a niece, Lisa J. Pfannebecker.
Her loving family also wishes to thank the many caregivers who gave her the help she needed in the last few years, in addition to the dedicated home care by her daughter, and the exceptional and friendly care provided by Dr. Robert Schultz. Her quiet fortitude and continued interest in current family and national events was inspiration to her family and caregivers alike.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 16, 2019) at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince St,, Lancaster. There is on-site parking with attendants. Relatives and friends may also call between 10:30 and 11 a.m. at the same location for visitation with family members. Traditional burial will follow the service in the Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made in her memory to the Fulton Theatre, 12 North Prince St., P.O. Box 1865, Lancaster, PA 17608-1865, or online.
To submit an online condolence, please visit www.scheidfuneralhome.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 13, 2019