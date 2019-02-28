Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was born Aug. 23, 1966, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late Bernard and Louise Yanda Mills.



Lydia was a graduate of Fillmore Central School and attended Daemon College before moving to Florida to work with UPS for the past 18 years.



She will be missed dearly by her UPS family.



She loved old movies, needlework, poking around in thrift shops and her cat, Miss Kitty.



Surviving is a sister, Melissa Mills of Fillmore; brother, James (Michele) Mills of Hume; her nephew, Christopher (Julia) Mills and their children, Johnny, Allison and Carter; her niece, Elizabeth Mills; three very close friends, Sarah, Meredith and Barb; several aunts and uncles and many cousins.



As per her wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.



Memorials if desired may be made to Centerville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Mildred Vosburg, P.O. Box 55, Hume, NY 14745; or The Wide Awake Club Library, P.O. Box 199, Fillmore, NY 14735.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.



