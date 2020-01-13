|
BELMONT - Lynn L. Manning, 63 of Belmont, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) with her family by her side, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 17, 1956, in Hornell, the daughter of the late Clifford and Marie Coleman Winterhalter. On May 23, 1978, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., she married Robert R. Manning, who predeceased her.
Lynn was a 1974 graduate from Belmont Central School. She worked for a number of places, including Allegany County Planning Department; Allegany County Department of Social Services; Allegany County BOCES; Angelica Central; and later Genesee Valley Central Schools, retiring from her position of district treasurer in 2014, after 30 years of service.
Lynn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for more than 51 years. She was a past president of the Legion Auxiliary Post 808; past secretary and finance officer for Post 702; member of the Belmont Fire Department Auxiliary; and a member of the NYS Association of School Business Officials.
She enjoyed reading, bowling, riding motorcycles, camping and traveling, with her family and friends, for many years.
Lynn is survived by her daughter, Erin Graham and her husband Chris of Belmont; step-son, James and his wife Julie Manning of Blandon, Pa.; step-daughter, Kari Manning (Dan Gambino) of Frederick, Md.; six grandchildren, Gracyn and Hadleigh Graham, Jami (Chad) Stauffer, Ryan Manning, Riley (Chance) Sullivan and Madison Zenoski; two great-grandchildren, J.D. and Carter Stauffer; a sister, Sue Underwood and her husband Tom of Corfu; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert Manning; and nephew, Jordan Underwood.
Please join the family for a celebration of her life beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) at the American Legion Post 702, 23 Jefferson St. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, in Belmont, at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Allegany County Cancer Services, 100 S. Highland Ave., Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 13, 2020