WEBSTER - Lynn Marie Peterson Neubauer, 43, of Webster, passed away on Thursday (April 9, 2020).
She was born in Olean on March 2, 1977.
Lynn graduated from Allegany High School, and Suny Brockport, with a bachelor degree in health science.
She was employed by Excellus. Much of her time was donated to numerous charitable causes.
She devoted herself to her family and had a love for traveling. They enjoyed summers, boating and jet skiing on the lake, with nightly camp fires. She lived for her daughters and supported their passion for the arts.
Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Rick Neubauer of 18 years; daughters Lina and Emily; parents, Tim and Nina Peterson of Allegany and Laurie Neubauer of Spencerport; brother, Brad Peterson of Charlotte N.C.; sister, Marcie (Eli) Rust of Great Valley; step-sister, Rachel Smith of Austin, Texas; step-brother, Johnny Belleville of Allegany; grandparents, Jim and Beverly Peterson of Olean; numerous nieces, nephews and family members. She touched the hearts and souls of all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her son, baby Ricky Neubauer.
A small private viewing is scheduled for the immediate family. A memorial service will be scheduled for family and friends at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, Lynn would request donations be made to the Golisano Children's Hospital, in honor of Baby Ricky.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 13, 2020