|
|
MILLPORT, Pa. - Mr. Lynn V. Kemp, 99, of Eleven Mile Road, passed away with his loving daughter by his side Sunday (Nov. 17, 2019) in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Unit, Coudersport.
Born Friday, Oct. 29, 1920, on Turkey Path Road in Oswayo Township, he was a son of Ora C. and Alta E. Jones Kemp. On June 8, 1946, in Shinglehouse, he married Gwendolyn D. Leone, who passed away April 5, 2008.
Lynn attended Chrystal County School and graduated from Shinglehouse High School, Class of 1937. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving from 1942 to 1946 with the 78th Infantry Division in Belgium, Germany and France, attaining the rank of master sergeant.
Lynn worked in the oil and gas fields as a tool dresser, driller and pumper. He retired from Air Preheater in Wellsville, N.Y., in 1983. Lynn was also a farmer, raising dairy cows and sheep.
Lynn was a member of Chrystal Church since 1932, serving as a Sunday school teacher and church trustee. Lynn was one of the founding members of Boy Scout Troop 58, which later became Troop 558, where he was the Scoutmaster for 35 years and was awarded the Silver Beaver. He was formerly a member and had served as president of the Oswayo Valley School Board and was assessor and tax collector of Oswayo Township for many years.
For nearly 50 years, Lynn grew a pumpkin patch, where never a pumpkin was sold but given to any child.
Surviving are a daughter, Kay E. Casler of Hamburg, N.Y.; two sons, Pastor Fred E. (Gail) Kemp of Eleven Mile and Stephen C. (Teresa) Kemp of La Plata, Md.; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Kemp of Midlothian, Ill.; two granddaughters; two grandsons; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Lynn was predeceased by two sons, Jonathan O. Kemp and James L. Kemp; a sister, Lila E. Higley; and two brothers, Murray E. Kemp and Carrol B. Kemp.
Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday (Nov. 23, 2019) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at noon with his son, Pastor Fred E. Kemp, officiating. Burial will be in Eleven Mile Cemetery, Chrystal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Lynn's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Lynn, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019