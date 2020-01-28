|
SCIO - Lynn W. Graham, 104, of Scio, died Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020) in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville.
Born March 7, 1915, in Angelica, he was the son of Frederick and Alma Cline Graham. On Nov. 13, 1941, in Lockport, he married the former Geraldine Breadon, who predeceased him on May 26, 2009.
A World War II veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Army, in the 14th Armored Division, in the European theatre. He was employed as a tool and die maker by Dresser-Rand, in Wellsville.
Lynn was a member of the former American Legion Post in Scio, and was honored with a life membership in Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post 702, Wellsville, on his 100th birthday, March 7, 2015.
Surviving are a daughter, Lynda (William) Rogers of Punta Gorda, Fla.; a granddaughter, Christine (Matthew) Raetsch of Pittsburgh, Pa.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by three siblings, Everett Graham, Alva Graham and Genevieve Weinhauer.
A graveside service will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio, on a later date to be announced.
Memorials may be made to Scio Memorial Library, 3980 State Route 19, Scio, NY 14480 or SPCA serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be expressed at wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020