OLEAN - Lynn Williams Zuckerman, formerly of 528 York St., passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) at The Pines, Machias.
Lynn was born June 29, 1926, in Buffalo, the daughter of Sidney and Belle Michaels Williams. On Aug. 11, 1946, in Buffalo, she married William Zuckerman, who predeceased her on June 29, 2015.
Lynn was a 1944 graduate of Bennett High School. and spent two years studying at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Lynn was a member of Temple B'Nai Israel, and volunteered for the Sisterhood, as well as the Association for the Blind.
She will be remembered as having many family and friends, with whom she had enjoyable experiences throughout her lifetime. She was described as a friend anyone would like to have.
Lynn is survived by three children, James (Judy) of Boynton Beach, Fla., Craig (Kristine Kivari) of Olean and M. Michael (Jan Levine) of Philadelphia, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Scott, Bree, Ian, Rachel, Joshua and Sydney Belle; four great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Benjamin, Bebo and Peyton; a sister-in-law; and her special cousins.
In addition to her husband, Lynn was predeceased by her parents, Sidney and Belle Williams.
At this time services will be private. Burial will be at B'Nai Israel Cemetery, in Olean.
Memorials may be made to the Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E. Fourth St., Jamestown, NY 14701, who chronicled the story of her late husband's World War II experiences.
The family would like to sincerely thank Debbie Adams and the staff at Eden Heights and The Pines, Machias, for the exceptional care provided to Lynn.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2020