Lynne A. Skinner

Lynne A. Skinner Obituary
WESTFIELD, Pa. - Lynne A. Skinner, 83, of Westfield, formerly of Roulette, died Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019).

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday (Sept. 7, 2019) at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, with funeral services following at noon. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. A luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook.

Memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16015 or Riverview Cemetery, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950.

Online condolences may be expressed at olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 3, 2019
