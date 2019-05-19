Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne L. VanScoter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEWBURGH, Ind. - Lynne L. VanScoter, 72, passed away peacefully at home Monday (May 13, 2019).



She was born April 16, 1947, in Hume, N.Y., a daughter of the late Lowell and Monica Mills Sr.



She married James B. VanScoter, who predeceased her on May 13, 1990.



Lynne was a former member of Aurora 248 Order of the Eastern Star, in Fillmore, N.Y.



She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing games on her iPad, Busch Light, Rumchata and Bahama Mamas. She was a lot of fun and liked to have a good time wherever she was.



Surviving are her children, Monica (Sam) Clark of Rushford, N.Y. and Heidi (Randy) Lance of Newburgh; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Tim) Post of Perry, N.Y.; grandchildren in New York, John Moore, Aaron (Ashley) Moore, Zach (Kayla) Clark and Chelsea Clark; grandchildren in Indiana, Brittany Clark, Caitlin Lance and Haley Lance; siblings, Lowell "Buz" (Margaret) Mills Jr., Dana (Kim) Mill and Michelle Harding, all of New York; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald W. Mills.



Memorials can be made to the Vanderburgh Humane Society at



vhslifesaver.org , or Wiscoy Rossburg Fire Company, 11490 County Road 27, Fillmore, NY 14735.Koehler Funeral Home is entrusted with care. Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 19, 2019

