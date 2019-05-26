NEWBURGH, Ind.- Lynne L VanScoter, 72, passed away peacefully at home Monday (May 13, 2019).
She was born April 16, 1947, in Hume, N.Y., a daughter of the late Lowell and Monica Beardsley Mills Sr.
She married James B. VanScoter, who predeceased her on May 13, 1990.
Lynne was a former member of Aurora Chapter No. 248 Order of the Eastern Star in Fillmore, N.Y.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing games on her iPad. She was a lot of fun and liked to have a good time wherever she was.
Surviving are her children, Monica (Sam) Clark of Rushford, N.Y. and Heidi (Randy) Lance of Newburgh; a step-daughter, Michelle (Tim) Post of Perry, N.Y.; her grandchildren in New York, John Moore, Aaron (Ashley) Moore, Zach (Kayla) Clark and Chelsea Clark; and her grandchildren in Indiana, Brittany Clark, Caitlin Lance and Haley Lance; eight great-grandchildren; her siblings, Lowell "Buz" (Margaret) Mills Jr. of Fillmore, Dana (Kim) Mills of Warsaw, N.Y. and Michelle Harding of Fillmore and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Ronald W. Mills.
A memorial gathering to share memories will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at Alger Cemetery, Route 19, Fillmore. Lynne didn't want anything big.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired to: Vanderburgh Humane Society, www.vhslifesaver.org or to the Wiscoy Rossburg Fire Company, 11490 Co Rd 27, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on May 26, 2019