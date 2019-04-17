SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. - Lyone J. "Buckie" Shay, longtime resident of Allegany, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. He was 96 years old. Buckie died at the home of his son, Richard "Rick" Shay, and his wife, Margery "Ann" Shay, in South Burlington.
Buckie was born Aug. 18, 1922, in Howard, Pa.
He served as a Navy Corpsman, with the U.S. Marines, in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.
In 1945 he married Madeline Ruth "Mickey" Brehm, who also served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He worked in several businesses in Olean, N.Y., and retired from Dresser Rand in 1990.
He is survived by longtime companion, Janet Wichert of York, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Jane Shay of Olean; daughters, Nancy (Fred) Kennedy of Mt. Pleasant; S.C., Toni (Leroy) Stewart of East Bend, N.C., as well as Rick and Ann Shay of South Burlington. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Buckie is predeceased by Mickey, his wife of 45 years; and their son, David "John" Shay.
A memorial service, with military honors, is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday (April 20, 2019) at Mount View Cemetery in Olean. Friends and family will meet from noon until 1 p.m. at the American Legion, 4350 Route 417, in Allegany.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2019