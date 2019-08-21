|
TUCSON, Ariz. - M. Michele Bush, born June 8, 1951 in Olean, N.Y., passed away peacefully, at the age of 68, in Tucson, Ariz. on Saturday (Aug. 10, 2019) after a short bout with cancer.
At her request, her body was cremated. She told me it would be easier for me to take her with me, when I traveled to the rest of the national parks, and she was right as always.
I believe the hardest thing I will ever do, is write this obituary for my wife. We met in 1972, and married at Saint Mary's church, in Olean, on Aug.31, 1974, and we were together for 45 years.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and friend to the people she knew. She was a dedicated postal employee, and did everything with conviction, and a lot of heart. She loved to seek out small towns with little country stores, and buy those things you can't live without, or maybe find nothing, because the fun would be in the hunt.
She loved to rehab houses; change floor plans; decorate; and add her touch, although we didn't always agree. She especially loved the time she spent with her granddaughter, Aliyah. Every weekend she took Aliyah to riding lessons and just hanging out - they were one wild and crazy pair she loved that girl.
We traveled a lot and had been to England, France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Italy being her favorite. We also visited and hiked the states, having been to over 30-plus national parks and monuments. We finished our Hawaii parks last year, and Alaska, planned for next year. Our goal was to see them all, sadly, I will push on without her, but in my heart, she will always be with me and remember she had a plan. She told me that she loved me, and I told her that I loved her. She loved her boys, and her dog and jogging companion, Bailey.
She will be leaving behind her husband of 45 years, George T. Bush Jr. of Huachuca City, Ariz.; four sons, Dylan T. (Kelly) Bush, Morgan T. Bush, Carson T. Bush of Tucson and Owen T. Bush of Cuba, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Aliyah Bush and Akrista Auman; one brother, Roger R. (Annette) Forness of Hawaii, and his two daughters, Malia Forness and Heather (Forness) Thomas. She also leaves behind her mother, Mary Forness, who currently resides at Cuba Memorial, in Cuba.
There will be no memorial service. Instead, I would ask that those that knew her, to look back and find that one particular time, or times, you had with her, and let that be your own memorial to her. I loved her, and she will be missed.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 21, 2019