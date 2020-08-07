BELFAST - Mabel Elizabeth Shattuck, 95, of 104 S. Main St., passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at the Absolut of Houghton, following a lengthy illness.
Born Aug. 18, 1924, she was the daughter of Morie and Bessie Shattuck.
Mabel grew up in Caneadea. For several years she worked the family farm and then for many years, until her retirement, she worked in the family woodcutting business.
Mabel enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting and loved BINGO. However, most of all she loved her family, and spending time with them.
Surviving are a son, Paul H. Shattuck of Belfast; several nieces and nephews; two granddaughters, Stephanie J. Shattuck of Caneadea and Stacey N. Arnold of Belmont; and her great-grandchildren, Dylan Preston, Paula Shattuck and Dustin Arnold.
Mabel was predeceased by her brother, Howard Shattuck; sister, Leola Earlywine; sister, Elma Cassady; brother, William P. Shattuck; and brother, Charles "Red" Shattuck.
There will be no funeral or visitations, according to Mabel's wishes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com.