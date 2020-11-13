SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Madalyn D. Drake, 98, of Shinglehouse, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at the residence of her daughter.
Madalyn was born Tuesday, Oct. 24, 1922, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter to the late Charles H. and Muriel M. Brown. She was raised in Bingham Center until she fell in love with the love of her life and moved to Shinglehouse.
Madalyn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Harold E. "Ez" Drake; two sons, Buck Drake and Harold "Cap" Drake II; her grandchild, Melissa Drake; two brothers; and three sisters.
Madalyn is survived by two daughters, Kay K. Wagner and Mindy R. (John) Gressley of Shinglehouse; a son, Glenn C. (Mary Ann) Drake of Shinglehouse; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn (Dave) Gustin of Shinglehouse; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild; family; and friends.
After falling in love at the barn dances and marrying Ez, Madalyn raised their children on the family farm. She instilled in them the importance of family and a hard day's work. Her actions spoke volumes as she worked from sunup to sundown, still finding time to be a doting mother.
Later in life, she found enjoyment in driving school bus on the back roads of Shinglehouse. She spent hours crafting beautiful quilts and crocheted blankets. In the summer, she could often be found tending to the vegetable garden or picking the John Quills and lilacs. She was the best of all time kickball pitcher and divided up raviolis equally with care. Many nights into early mornings were spent pulling the slots awaiting the infamous jackpot at the casino.
Madalyn's legacy lies within the roots of the family she raised, the strength she showed and the love she gave unconditionally.
She will be missed every day.
A private family memorial will be held. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery next to her husband.
Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials in Madalyn's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, P.O. Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
