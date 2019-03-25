Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline J. Sisson. View Sign

PORTVILLE - Madeline J. Sisson, of 1390 Portville-Obi Road, Portville, passed away peacefully, Saturday (March 23, 2019) at her home, with her faithful dog and companion, Missy, by her side.



Born Sept. 30, 1930, in Buffalo, she was a daughter of Eugene R. and Mae I. Watson Kratz. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married John C. Sisson, who predeceased her Jan. 25, 2013.



Madeline was a graduate of Ellicottville Central School, Class of 1948.



She went to beauty school and worked as a beautician in Franklinville for many years. Later on, Madeline worked as a home health aide; antique dealer; and helped run her husband's car dealership, John C. Sisson Used Cars.



She enjoyed crocheting; detailing cars; and playing the organ and guitar. Madeline will be remembered for always willing to help out those in need.



Surviving are her five children, Darlene Pounds of Portville, Davie (Debbie) Sisson of Bolivar, Timothy (Bobbi-Jo) Sisson of Hinsdale, Melanie (Fred) Caya of Portville and Cheri (David) Miller of Bolivar; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and six sisters.



Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 27, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.



51 S Main St

Portville , NY 14770

