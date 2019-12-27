|
DALTON - Makayla A. Derk, of 9949 Oakland St., went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Monday (Dec. 23, 2019, in her home.
She was born on Aug. 11, 2006, in Dansville, a daughter of Andrew Derk and Abbigail Dexter.
Makayla was currently enrolled at Letchworth Central School, where she participated in the school chorus. She also attended the Hume Baptist Church, and always brought flowers for Wednesday night prayer meeting.
She loved Jesus Christ; all types of flowers; feeding the birds in her multiple bird feeders; listening to music; playing school and acting as the teacher in her room; and was always concerned for others.
Surviving in addition to her mother and step-father, Abbigail (Michael) Hatfield and her father, are her siblings, Jacob Cobin, Michael Hatfield Jr. and Aleigha Hatfield, all of Dalton; her paternal grandmother, Susan Derk of Hunt, her maternal grandmother, Sharee (Ronald) McGonigle of Wellsville; her maternal grandfather, Robert (Chris Ann Stewart) Dexter of Arkport; two uncles, Anthony Derk of Dalton and Joe Dexter of York; and a cousin, Jerry Cartwright.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) in the Hume Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Stroud will officiate. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Short Tract.
Memorials if desired, to Hume Baptist Church, PO Box 87, Hume, NY 14745.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019