OLEAN - Marc A. Subject, of Olean, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 26, 2019) at his home, after a lengthy illness.
Born Sept. 2, 1948, in Cuba, he was a son of the late Albert J. and Helen I. Thompson Subject. On Dec. 1, 1973, he married Sylvia A. Cole, who survives.
Marc was a 1967 graduate of Cuba Central School, and later received his master's degree in health science administration from the University of South Dakota.
He worked for 30 years at Cuba Memorial Hospital, including as its nursing home administrator; its chief financial officer; and for the last ten years, as its chief executive officer. He moved to Florida, where he continued work as a nursing home administrator, for various locations, until his retirement in 2010. He then returned to New York state to be closer to his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; a daughter, Nicole (Barry) Clawson Jr. of Allegany; two sons, Timothy (Sheila) Johnson of Fredericksburg, Va. and Todd (Bianka) Subject of Hinesville, Ga.; six grandchildren, Lindsey Clawson, Kaitlin Cerritelli, Alexander Johnson, Todd Johnson Jr., Dennis Subject and Michael Subject; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne K. Subject and Russell J. Subject; and nieces and nephews.
Burial services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2019