OLEAN - Marcella M. "Marcy" Smith, 64, of 322 Tompkins St., passed away Friday (Dec. 6, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a short illness.
Born Dec. 22, 1954, in Olean, she was the daughter of Jack and Barbara Marvin Baldwin. On May 28, 2001, in Vandalia, she married Edward Smith, who survives.
Marcy was a graduate of Olean High School and had been employed in housekeeping at both the former Holiday Inn and Castle Inn.
She loved being with her family, whether it was talking on the phone or in person with her great-grandchildren. She always showed a positive attitude and she especially loved her cocker spaniel, "Chris". She was also a Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving, besides her husband, are a daughter, Barbara Letts of Olean; a son, Brian (Linda) Letts of Olean; three grandchildren, Anthony (Jesse) Letts, Briana DuBois and Tori (Jake) Starkey; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine (Larry) Smith of Portville and Pam Hooper of Salamanca; one brother, Kenneth (Roxanne) Baldwin of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Kimberly Letts; a son, James Letts; and a sister, Cindy Lou Gerhard.
The family will be present for a time of sharing memories from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday (Dec. 13, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the .
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 12, 2019