ALLEGANY - Marcia K. Locke, 68, of 110 E. Main St., passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020).
Born July 14, 1951, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Carroll J. and Carmen C. Clark Locke.
Marcia was born in Cuba, grew up in Friendship and attended the Richburg Central School, graduating with the class of 1969. For 10 years, she was a nurse's aide at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester. Returning to the Richburg-Friendship area, she was employed at ARC, in Belmont, for many years, retiring in 2013.
Marcia enjoyed good food with family and friends; making everyone smile and laugh; picnicking at Letchworth State Park; and long drives in search of a good yard sale. Most of all she loved her family and the time she spent with them.
Surviving are a son, Steven (Melissa) Locke of Allegany; a daughter, Michelle Lockwood of Wellsville; a granddaughter, Aleeya Billings of Wellsville; a brother, William (Christine) Locke of Wellsville; three sisters, Rose Marie (William R.) Schaaf of Hunt, Susan (James) Locke of Bolivar and MarieEllen (Gary) Knolls of Edmond, Okla.; a sister-in-law, Susan Eaton of Dunkirk; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services to be at 2 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 8, 2020) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. Rev. Calvin Smith, of the Belfast Free Methodist Church, will officiate, and burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
Memorials can be made for Gil's Hill, 2526 Brown Road, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Jan. 4, 2020